Admitting that the Bharatiya Janata Party Central leadership had advised him to stay away from meetings related to the newly formed Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday announced that he would not attend the brigade’s meeting scheduled in Tumakuru on Saturday.

Meanwhile, following his inability to attend the meeting, the functionaries called off the meeting.

Stating that BJP national organising general secretary Ram Lal had called for resolving differences between Mr. Eshwarappa and party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa through talks, he said a meeting would soon be held in the presence of senior leaders.

At the same time, Mr. Eshwarappa ruled out the possibilities of disbanding the brigade, mentored by him, and said its activities would continue at the grassroots level. He likened the brigade to that of the NaMo Brigade, which was formed in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Lok Sabha elections.

“Like NaMo Brigade, which managed to mobilise the youth in favour of Mr. Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, despite not being directly connected with the BJP, the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade will garner the support of Backward Classes and Dalits for BJP in the next Assembly elections,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yeddyurappa told reporters here that he and Mr. Eshwarappa would work together in the coming days to strengthen the party.

Says he will not disband brigade,

but will resolve differences with Yeddyurappa