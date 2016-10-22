National » Karnataka

Vijayapura, October 22, 2016
Updated: October 22, 2016 05:34 IST

Eshwarappa blames Goa Cong. for Mahadayi fiasco

  • Staff Reporter
K.S. Eshwarappa
Blaming the Congress government for the fiasco on the Mahadayi dispute, K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has claimed that it was because of the opposition of the Goa Congress leaders that an amicable settlement is not being reached.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday after holding a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, he said that though the BJP governments of Maharashtra and Goa were ready to hold discussion with Karnataka for sorting out differences, the Congress leaders in Goa opposed the release of water to Karnataka.

“On one hand, the Congress government here always blames the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not settling the issue, and on the other hand, its own party leaders opposed the release of water to Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa blamed the Congress for the dispute reaching the Supreme Court and the Mahadayi River Water Disputes Tribunal.

On the demand of holding a special session to discuss the Mahadayi issue, the former Minister said that it was left to the Congress to take a final call.

“However, we have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reserve at least two days for the issue in the coming winter Assembly session,” he said.

With regard to ‘Udupi Chalo’ launched recently by several organisations on the right to food and livelihood, Mr. Eshwarappa called the campaign as a stunt.

On the controversy over the government trying to take control of mutts, he said that it was the attempt of the Congress to weaken Hindutva forces and hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

“Instead of trying to take contract of mutts, the Congress government should first arrest the people who have encroached upon Waqf property,” he said.

More In: Karnataka | National
