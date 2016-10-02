It was all about K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, and a little bit of the BJP at the first convention of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade at the Municipal High School Ground here on Saturday.

If there was anything common in the speeches of leaders of different communities, former Ministers and political leaders, it was Mr. Eshwarappa.

The speakers eulogised him to such an extent that a few of them even likened him to Sangolli Rayanna and termed him a “saviour of the oppressed classes”.

Barring only a few references to strengthening the BJP through the brigade, the rest were all how Mr. Eshwarappa had stood for the cause of the Dalits and the backward classes. They even expressed the confidence that Mr. Eshwarappa would not be another Siddaramaiah, who had allegedly forgotten the backward classes and the oppressed classes after becoming the Chief Minister.

The former Assistant Commissioner of Police Sangram Singh forgot the fact that S.M. Krishna-led Congress government was in power when Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar was kidnapped and said that it was Mr. Eshwarappa who picked up a police officer like him belonging to backward community to nab forest brigand Veerappan.

Such was an attempt to create an aura around Mr. Eshwarappa was that a video song describing him as a “ferocious tiger” (Huli.. Huli… Hebbuli) was played when Mr. Eshwarappa rose to address the gathering.