Minister of State for Municipal Administration Eshwar B. Khandre downplayed the plans of senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa to launch a movement for the socio-economic uplift of backward communities and Dalits under the banner of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

Mr. Khandre told reporters here on Thursday that the citizens of the state were politically conscious and exhibit high degree of awareness on various social and political issues. “They know which party and leader works for the backward classes and Dalits. No other party, government in the past ever framed the development and welfare programmes as much as the Congress government in the State. People are aware of it,” he said.