convenient:The newly-installed escalator on platform 6 at the city railway station in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Suresh Prabhu inaugurates facility through video link

After a long wait, commuters can move from one platform to another at ease in the city railway station with the Mysuru division of South Western Railway installing two state-of-the-art escalators — on platforms 1 and 6.

Each escalator costs about Rs. 1.16 crore, which includes the civil works.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the facility through a video link from Madgoan on Saturday.

The escalators have been installed as part of the modernisation plan of the Indian railway system. The Railway Ministry has announced to install the escalators in all important ‘A1’ and ‘A’ category stations across the country for smooth movement of passengers from one platform to another.

Accordingly, 10 escalators have been allotted to the South Western Railway of which two had been commissioned at Yeswantpur railway station. Besides two in Mysuru station, one escalator has been commissioned at Bengaluru city station.

The two escalators installed at the Mysuru station come with the technology complying with international standard EEN-115, according to the Railways.

The step width is nominal at 1,000 mm and there are four horizontal steps on top and bottom for easy accessibility. It moves at a nominal speed of 0.5 m per second and can carry 100 passengers per minute.