In response to the call from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), New Delhi, for observing September as ‘recovery month’, the southern regional office of the EPFO in Mysuru will be conducting a special drive for the recovery of arrears and current dues from September 1 to 30.

Regional PF Commissioner G. Sivakumar said action may be taken under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 if defaulters failed to pay outstanding dues.

In a release here, he said the movable and immovable property of the establishment/employer can be attached and the employer may be arrested and put in civil prison if the defaulters failed to pay the outstanding dues.

Criminal complaint can be lodged in the court of law under Section 14/14 A of the Act and Section 406/409 of IPC.

A receiver for the management can be appointed for movable and immovable properties of the establishment/employer, the release added. The commissioner said all the employers of the defaulting establishments in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts should remit their outstanding dues immediately.