Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner, has asked officials of Social Welfare and other related departments to ensure the grants released to take up development work under Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribe Sub Plan (TSP) was utilised properly.

Addressing an officials meeting to review the development work under SCP and TSP in Yadgir on Tuesday, Ms. Chowdhary said that the grants earmarked for the welfare of communities under the schemes was not being used properly. She said that many complaints alleging improper utilisation of the grants were flowing in. Therefore, officials needed to ensure that such complaints would reduce in the future.