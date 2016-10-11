The Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge chided Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwath for his comments on the Gau Rakshaks asking them to “work under the law and constitution.”

Presiding over the 60th Anniversary of the Dhamma Pravarthana Diwas, in Kalaburagi city on Tuesday, Mr. Kharge referred to the address of Mr. Bhagwath at Nagpur on the occasion of Vijayadashami and said that ënlightment” had finally dawned on Mr. Bhagawath after all the damage and atrocities committed by the gau rakshaks on the dalits in the name of protecting the cows.

Mr. Kharge said that the RSS chief was panic stricken that the population of the Hindus was coming down and was worried about the dalits and other oppressed communities leaving the Hinduism.

He pointed out that Dr. Ambedkar chose Vijayadashami, the day on which RSS conducted its Patha Sanchalan and annual meet at Nagpur, to embrace Buddhism along with more than 5 lakh dalits and members of oppressed communities as a mark of protest against the inequalities and caste system prevailing in Hinduism.

Mr. Kharge said religious conversions due to the oppression and caste system were not new to India and the first major religious conversions took place 2500 years back with the advent of Buddhism.

Dr. Ambedkar who began the search for an ideal religion which provided equal rights and respect to all the communities way back in 1932 finally chose to embrace Buddhism and along with 5 lakh followers he embraced Buddhism. “More than 5 lakh people embracing one religion was an historic event and a world record which is yet to be broken.”

Recalling the struggle of the Dalits to get equal rights and opportunity to the education, Mr. Kharge said that according to the Bombay gazetteer in 1946 an young boy belonging to Mahar community had written to the British Administration in Mumbai seeking help to pursue education and on the intervention of the administration the boy was admitted to a school in Dharwad. However, the discrimination did not end and the school authorities had made the Mahar boy sit on the floor while other students sat on benches.

Dr. Ambedkar had visited the school, where the student was admitted, in1927 and had constructed a 50 room hostel for the dalits in the school. Incidentally this was the first hostel constructed by Dr. Ambedkar, he said.

Vasantkumar Talatajje, retired professor of the Mumbai University and Dhammachari Yashosagar from Pune delivered special lectures on the occasion. Thousands of followers of Dr. Ambedkar made a bee line to the Buddha Vihar to pay their obeisance to the idol of Lord Buddha. Prominent among others who were present included Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Radhabai Kharge, wife of Mr. Kharge and Rahul Kharge, son of Mr. Kharge.