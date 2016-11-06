A student of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering college committed suicide at his home in Bidar on Sunday.

Sachin Kumar Dhanraj Bajawale, 19, was in the third semester of civil engineering. He hails from Hulsoor village, but lived with his family in a rented house in Bidar. His family members found him hanging from the ceiling. They are said to have found a death note that has been handed over to the police.

A case has been registered at the Gandhi Gunj police station.

We are looking at various angles like ragging, humiliation by friends, indebtedness or substance abuse, SP Prakash Nikam told The Hindu.

Police sources say the death note speaks of the victim fearing for his life due to threats from some friends who had turned foes. There is also a mention of substance abuse, but we need to investigate further, a senior police officer said.