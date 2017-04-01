Engineering student arrested on rape, blackmail charge

more-in

An engineering student studying in a Belagavi-based college was on Friday arrested on the charge of raping and blackmailing a minor girl.

The accused, identified as Shivakumar Rajendra Balekundri (21), a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ganeshpur, pursuing his fourth semester engineering course, allegedly raped the 11-year-girl studying in seventh standard in a local school a few weeks ago and filmed it on his mobile phone. Subsequently, the accused used the video to blackmail and use her repeatedly to satisfy his lust. He also physically tortured her at times for not obliging him.

The police have registered cases under Sections 376, 448, 323 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody for further investigation and medical examination.

The police said that the family of the accused had taken on rent the house owned by the victim’s family. The accused is said to have raped the girl while staying in this house. However, suspecting the behaviour of the accused, the parents of the girls asked the family of the accused to vacate the house.

After that, the accused kept visiting her in school and persuaded her to join him for a date in vain. And, in a fit of rage, the accused sent a copy of the video by courier service to the principal of the school recently. The principal then informed the police which picked the accused from his college on Friday morning.