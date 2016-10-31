The body of the victim was found dumped near KRS two weeks ago

The city police have cracked the murder of engineer Basavaraju Alagundi, whose body was found near KRS about two weeks ago, by arresting three people.

The accused — identified as Manjunath (19), Nandeesh (23), and Vinay Kumar (19)— had allegedly stabbed the victim when he resisted their attempts to rob his mobile phone, the police said.

The body of Basavaraju, a native of Gadag district, who was working as a mechanical engineer in a company in Hebbal Industrial Area here, bearing stab injuries was found on the dirt road leading to Chamundeshwari Layout from Kusuma Chandrashekar Kalyana Mantapa on KRS Road on October 18.

Investigations led the jurisdictional Metagalli police to the trio, who later confessed to have stabbed Basavaraju when the latter resisted their attempts to rob his mobile phone. Though they fled from the scene after robbing the phone, the fear of police catching up with them forced them to throw the mobile phone into Hebbal Lake.

The mobile phone was later retrieved by the police with the assistance of divers.

The accused were also involved in two-wheeler thefts in Kuvempunagar and Jayalakshmipuram police station limits. The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, including the one used to commit the offence, from them.

The accused Manjuanth and Nandeesh are brothers, who were also involved in car tyre theft cases in Ashokapuram, Vijayangar, Saraswathipuram and Metagalli police station limits, the police said.