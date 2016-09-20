Prasanna Bhojashettar, an engineer with a passion for music, has succeeded in setting three world records for singing combined with juggling and inverted painting and for the longest song in alliteration while playing guitar and keyboard here on Sunday.

The Universal Record Forum (URF) world record jury Sunil Joseph declared that Mr. Bhojashettar had successfully set the URF world record in all three categories.

Mr. Joseph, along with the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar, Pralhad Joshi, MP and others handed over the certificates during the programme, held at the Biotechnology Hall of the B.V.B. College of Engineering and Technology here

KLE Society director Shankranna Munavalli, Swarna Group of Companies chairman S.V.S. Prasad and Mr. Bhojashettar’s parents, Shivakumar Bhojashettar and Shivaleela, were present. Senior playback singer Kasturi Shankar, musician Narasimhalu Vadavati, writer Giraddi Govindaraj, Raghavendra Patil, artists B.Y. Naganagoudar and Pratap Bahurupi assisted the jury.

Duration

While Mr. Bhojashettar set a world record in inverted painting and longest song categories in the first attempt, he had to go in for a second attempt in the category of singing while juggling. The total duration of the contest was 60 seconds, but Mr. Bhojashettar managed to finish in the 59th second. This was why he opted for one more attempt and completed singing while juggling in 60 seconds. He finished the inverted painting in 3.25 minutes against the duration of 205 seconds. In the third category, he sang a self-written Kannada song that had 100 words and 32 lines.