Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; valedictory of Veene Sheshanna music festival, Rajangana, 6.45 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7 p.m.; Rathotsava, 7.30 p.m.; music programme by N. Vijayashiva, Rajangana, 7.15 p.m.

Department of Sports and Youth Services: Inauguration of Yuvajanotsava, Nutana Ravindra Mantapa, 10 a.m.

Alva’s Education Foundation: Last day of Alva’s Nudisiri, cultural and music programmes, 6.15 a.m. onwards, valedictory, 4 p.m.

Noopura: Classical music by Aneesh Bhat of Puttur, Town Hall, 4 p.m.; Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi by Kalamandalam Kshemavathi and party, 6 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...