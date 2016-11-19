Mangaluru

Indian National Congress: ‘Indira 100’, birth centenary celebrations of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others to attend, Nehru Maidan, 2 p.m.

Alva’s Sinisiri: Screening of ‘December 1’, 10.30 a.m.; ‘Amrutadhaare’, 2.30 p.m., and ‘Pushpaka Vimana’, Kuvempu Auditorium, Alva’s College, Moodbidri, 6.30 p.m.

Alva’s Nudisiri: Seminars on ‘Religion and Politics: Building Tomorrow’, Veereshananda Saraswathi Swami and Kota Srinivas Poojary to attend, 9.25 a.m., and ‘Art and Media: Building Tomorrow’, M.S. Murthy and Ravi Hegde to attend, Rathnakaravarni Vedike, Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, 2.25 p.m.

Alva’s Krishisiri: Exhibition stalls of agriculture, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; dog show, Shirthadi Dahrmasamrajya, Vidyagiri, Moodbidri, 3 p.m.

St. Aloysius PU College: Valedictory function of Pre-Unique 2016, a State-level intellectual and cultural fest, college pretorium, 3.30 p.m.

Department of Public Instruction: Valedictory function of State-level primary and high schools floodlight volleyball championship, Mangaluru North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and others to attend, Vidyadayini High School Grounds, Surathkal, 11 a.m.

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union: 63rd All-India Cooperation Week, ‘Technology adaptation by cooperatives’ day, Mangaluru Dairy, Kulashekara, 10.30 a.m.

UDUPI

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; presentation of Veene Sheshanna memorial awards, Rajangana, 6 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7 p.m.; music festival by Bombay Jayashree Ramanath, Rajangana, 7 p.m.

MANIPAL

Manipal University: 23rd annual convocation, Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman of All India Council of Technical Education, delivers convocation address, KMC Greens, 5 p.m.