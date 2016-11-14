Mysuru
Department of Women and Child Development and Mysore Medical College:
Mamateya Thottilu programme, Cheluvamba hospital, 9.30 a.m.
Mysore District Co-Operative Union:
Sahakari sapthaha programme, Sahakara bhavan, Chamaraja double road, 9.30 a.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangha:
Kannada Rajyothsava and Children’s Day celebrations, Ramakrishna Vidyakendra, Ramakrishnanagar, 10 a.m.
Rotary West School:
Kannada Rajyothsava and Children’s Day, school premises, Kanakadasanagar, 10 a.m.
