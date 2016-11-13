Mangaluru

Mani Krishnaswami Academy: Carnatic vocal concert by Kunnakudi M. Balamuralikrishna of Chennai, Sharada Vidyalaya, 9.30 a.m.; Bharatanatya music concert, vocal by Vidyashree Radhakrishna, 2 p.m.; Veena and Chitraveena jugalbandi by Ramana Balachandra of Bengaluru and Vishaal R Sapuram of Chennai, 3.30 p.m.; Hindustani sitar concert by Rafique Khan, 5.45 p.m.

Arthakranti Foundation: Writer Chakravarthi Soolibele speaks on artha kranti, Canara High School, Urwa, 5.30 p.m.

Konkani Language and Cultural Foundation: Competition of narrating stories of Grandmaa, Vishwa Konkani Kendra, Shakthi Nagara, 9.30 a.m.

Mangalore Masters Athletics Association: Inauguration of Mangalore Masters Athletics Championship and taluk level junior, special children athlectic meet, Mangala stadium, 9 a.m.

Coastalwood Artists’ and Technicians’ Cultural Association: Coastalwood premier league, Yekkur grounds, near College of Fisheries, 8.30 a.m.

Moodbidri

Alva’s Education Foundation: Alva’s chitra siri, Alva’s High School premises, Puttige, 10 a.m.

UDUPI

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Inauguration of Bharatamuni Jayanti Utsava, Rajangana, 9 a.m.; Bharatnatyam performance, 11 a.m.; Tala Maddale, Paduka Pradhane, 2.30 p.m.; Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7 p.m.; Teppotsava and Lakshadeepotsava, 7.30 p.m.; Kuchupudi dance, ballets, ‘Ramayana Darshanam’ and ‘Ekalavya,’ Rajangana, 7 p.m.