Mysuru

University of Mysore: Centenary lecturer 8, K.S. Rangappa, V-C, speaks on Alzheimer’s disease and cancer: An old age disease with an age-old solution, Crawford Hall, 11 a.m.

Indian Overseas Bank: Observance of vigilance week, Vidyavardhaka Law College, Seshadri Iyer Road, 11 a.m.

Paul International Residential School and Junior College: Science exhibition, school premises, 9 a.m.

Peoples Union For Civil Liberties: Seminar on three-times talaq and uniform civil code, Rangayana, 4.30 p.m.

Vishwamaitri Buddhavihara: Seminar on Dalitha Rajakaranada Vipalathe Mathu Swabhimani Paryaya Rajakarana, Town Hall, 4 p.m.