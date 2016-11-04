Mangaluru

Commissionerates of Central Excise, Service Tax and Customs: Valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week, office of the Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, 7th floor, Trade Centre, Bunts Hostel Road, 4 p.m.

Dakshina Kannada District Consumers’ Disputes Redressal Forum: Inauguration of additional bench, Mannagudda, 10 a.m.

KSRTC: Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport inaugurates JNNURM bus depot, Kuntikana, 3 p.m.

Prasad Art Gallery: Exhibition of art works made by coconut shells, Ballalbagh, 10.30 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Nirmalanandanatha, seer of Aadichunchanagiri Mutt inaugurates three-day bhava sangama, near Mangaladevi Temple, 11 a.m.

Radio Listeners’ Club: Sadananda Navada, former national vice-president, Indian JCI, speaks on ‘Jeevanotsaha’, SDM Law College Hall, M.G. Road, 6 p.m.

Atmashakthi Multipurpose Cooperative Society: B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, MLA, Mangaluru City North inaugurates Panjimogaru branch, Velankani complex, Kuloor-Kavoor Road, 9.35 am.

Udupi

Department of Transport: Inauguration of JNNURM Bus Depot by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Near KSRTC Bus Depot premises, Nittur, 11 a.m.

Sri Krishna Mutt: Paschimajagara Puje, 5.45 a.m.; Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Tulsi Puje, 7.30 p.m.; Kuchipudi programme, Rajangana, 7 p.m.