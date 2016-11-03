Mysuru
University of Mysore: K.S. Rangappa, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurates three-day seminar on soft techniques to pattern recognition, Department of Studies in Computer Science, 4.30 p.m.
UGC-Human Resource Development Centre: 12th refresher course in Life Sciences, Centre for Information Science and Technology, Manasagangotri, 11 a.m.
Students welfare office-UoM: Inauguration of inter-college cultural competitions, Humanities Block, Manasagangotri, 11 a.m.
BSNL Employees Union: Inauguration of 8th Circle Conference, RTTC premises,
T.K. Layout, 10.30 a.m.