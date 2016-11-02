Mysuru

Central Board of Excise and Customs and Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry: S. Raj Kumar, Chief Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, participates in a seminar on ‘GST - An awareness programme’, Hotel Quorum, Vinoba Road, 3 p.m.

Mysuru City Corporation Contract Pourakarmikara Sangha: Felicitation programme, Old Council Hall, 11.30 a.m.

Vedavidya Prasarini Sabha: Discourse on Srimadramayana by K.S. Narayanacharya, Shradavilas Centenary Hall, Krishnamurthypuram, 6.15 p.m.

