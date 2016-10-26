Mysuru

Oriental Research Institute: Special lecture series on the influence of Sanskrit on inscriptions and numismatics, Aryabhata Auditorium, Manasagangotri, 10 a.m.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board: Chairman of the Board Lakshman inaugurates KSPCB stall, exhibition premises, 7 p.m.

Sree Nataraja Residential First Grade College for Women: Lecture on Business law, college premises at noon.

Basudev Somani College: Induction programme for first year M .Com students, college, 11 a.m.

Gnanabharathi: Felicitation of those who built Veene Seshanna Bhavan, Gnanabharathi premises, Kuvempunagar, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Raghavendraswamy Seva Samiti: Discourse on Bhagavad Gita, Sri Raghavendraswamy mutt, Jayalakshmipuram, 6 p.m.