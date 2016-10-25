Mysuru
Oriental Research Institute: Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa inaugurates lecture series, National Centre for History of Science, Manasagangotri, 10 a.m.
Mysuru City Corporation: Discussion on structural review of heritage buildings, Jaganmohan palace, 3 p.m.
SBRR Mahajan First Grade College: Release of Mandara, college premises, noon.
Parampare: Vachana by Shankar Bbhat and vykyana by Sitaram Bhat, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, 5.45 p.m.
Sri Vedanta Prasarini Sabha: Discourse by K.S. Narayanacharya, Sarada Vilas College, Krishnamurthypuram, 6.15 p.m.
GSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women: Inter-college Robotic competition ‘Roboteer-2016’, college premises, 9.30 a.m.