Mangaluru

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Interactive session on ‘traffic rules and law and order’ with Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar, Bunder, 4.30 p.m.

Sridevi Nrithya Kendra: Nrityotsava, presenting the Natyakala Tapaswi award to C.V. Chandrashkhar, former dean of performing arts, M.S. University, Baroda; presenting Jayakala Prashasthi to Muralidhar Rao of Mangaluru, town hall, 5.45 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Sujay Chaitanya, Acharya, Chinmaya Mission, speaks on intelligent living based on Bhaja Govindam, Sri Bhagawathi Temple, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Hastashilpi: Silk India Exhibition, Loyola Hall, St. Aloysius Pre-University College ground, 10.30 a.m.

Udupi

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Bharatnatyam, Rajangana, 7 p.m.