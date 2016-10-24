Mysuru
District administration and Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters’ Association: Celebration in commemoration of the Mysuru Chalo movement, Subbarayanakere Ground, 10.30 a.m.
Kendriya Vidyalaya: Inauguration of KVS regional-level Children Science Congress-2016, GITB Press Campus, Siddarthanagar, 9.30 a.m.
Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies: Kannada Kavya Kammata, Manasagangotri, 10.30 a.m.
Kannada Janapada Parishat: Inauguration of district unit, Maharaja’s College, 10.30 a.m.
Zilla Panchayat: General body meeting, ZP meeting hall, 11 a.m.
St. Philomena’s College: Convocation, college premises 3.40 p.m.
NIE Institute of Technology: Inauguration of inter-collegiate netball men championship 2016-17, 10 a.m.
Mysuru City Corporation: 125th birth annniverssary celebrations of B.R.Ambedkar and Pourakarmikara Day celebrations, Kalamandira, 11 a.m.
Ganabharathi: Veena recital by Ananthpadmanabhan,Ganabharathi premises, Kuvempunagar, 6 p.m.
Apnadesh: Talk on Manasa Kailasa Manoyatra by C.V.Gopinath, Vijayavittala School, Saraswathipuram, 6 p.m.
Sri Vedantha Pracharini Sabha: Discourse by K.S. Narayanachar, Sarada Vilas College, Krishnamurthypuram, 6.15 p.m.
Vishwa Samskruthi Yoga Foundation: Mudrapranayama camp, Mahila Samaja, J.L.B. Road, 6.30 p.m.