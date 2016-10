District Administration: ‘Jana Mana’ programme, Pramod Madhwaraj, District Incharge Minister, interacts with beneficiaries of various government schemes, DOC Hall, 10.30 a.m.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Y.C. Shivakumar, Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru speaks on GST, Bunder, 9 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...