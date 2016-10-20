Mangaluru

Gopalakrishna Temple: Laying of foundation stone for renovating the temple, Kadri Kambla, 10.30 am.

Udupi

Syndicate Bank: 91st Foundation Day celebrations, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries and Youth Empowerment and Sports, guest, Golden Jubilee Hall, 4 p.m.

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Chittani Yakshagana Saptaha, episode: ‘Chakrachandike,’ Rajangana, 6.30 p.m.

