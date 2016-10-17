Peoples Union for Civil Liberties: Symposium on sedition law, use and misuse by government, S.P. Chengappa, president, Mangaluru Bar Association, Varadesh Hiregange, professor, Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies, Manipal University and B.V. Seetharam, Managing Director, Karavali Ale group, speak, Sahodaya Hall, Balmatta, 5 p.m.

