Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat: B. Ramanath Rai, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada inaugurates birth anniversary celebration of Kota Shivarama Karantha, presenting Karantha award to Leela Upadhyaya, Yakshagana Prahllada Charitre and Meenakshi Kalyana by artistes of Narasimha Yaksha Bhakta Mela, Don Bosco Hall, 5 p.m.

St Reymonds Pre-University College, Vamanjoor: Annual NSS camp, talk on youth and service mentality, St. Joseph Aided Higher Primary School, Paneer, Deralakatte, 2.30 p.m.

Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School and Pre University College: U.T. Khader, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies inaugurates CBSE South Zone Taekwondon Championship, Talapady, 5.30 p.m.