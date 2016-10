Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Discourse on Puranas, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Literary lecture series, humor literature, lectures by H. Dundiraj, Gangavati Pranesh, Y.V. Gundurao and M.S. Narasimhamurthy, Rajangana, 5 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...