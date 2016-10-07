Mysuru

Institution of Engineers, Mysuru Local Centre: World Habitat Day on the theme “Housing at the Centre”, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, Institute of Development Studies, UoM Prof. Krishne Gowda, guest speaker, Chairman of Institution of Engineers, Mysuru Local Centre, T.H. Umashankara presides, S.P. Bhat Hall, The Institution of Engineers (India), Mysuru, 6 p.m.

Dasara programmes

Mysuru palace: Mass dance programme by Mysuru Nrutyalaya Trust, 6 p.m., music programme by Murad Ali Khan and troupe from New Delhi, 6.30 p.m., Kathak dance by Nagaraj and troupe, 7.45 p.m.

Jaganmohan Palace: Veerabhadra Kunitha by Kodi Narayanaswamy and troupe, 5.30 p.m., Chakri dance by Rajasthan South Circle Cultural Centre, 6 p.m., Bhakti songs by Heggara Anantha Hegde, 7 p.m., Veena recital programme by Vidwan T.M. Shankar and troupe, 8 p.m.

Kalamandira: Kuchipudi dance by Andhra Pradesh South Circle Cultural Centre 6 pm, Janapada dance by Jyothi Hegde and troupe, 8 p.m.

Ganabharathi Vedike: Sugama Sangeetha by Veerabhadraswamy and troupe, 5.30 p.m., Vachana gayana by Kumar Badigera and troupe, 6 p.m., Gamaka programme by B.H. Nagarathna from Mysuru, 7 p.m., dance programme Navadurge by Veena Sudarshan and troupe from Bengaluru, 8 p.m.