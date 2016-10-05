Mysuru

Dasara programmes

Mysuru palace: Demonstration of Kalaripayattu, 6 p.m.; carnatic concert by Vidwan Unnikrishnan and party, 6.30 p.m.; Sayyid Salauddin Pasha and party presents Magic on Wheels, 7.45 p.m.

Yuva Dasara: Performances by local artistes and cultural programmes by the winning teams of Yuva Sambrahama; 5 p.m. onwards, concert by Shalmali Kholgade, Maharajas College grounds, 8 p.m.

Jaganmohan Palace: Sugama Sangeetha, by Mahendra and team of Chamarajanagar, 5.30 p.m.; dance drama feature by Koushalya and party , 6 p.m.; hindustani concert by Shivakumar and party, 7 p.m.; dance drama feature by artistes of Brahma Vidya Pratishtana, 8 p.m.

Kalamandira: Veeragaase, 5.30 p.m.; Mohiniyattam demonstration, 6 p.m.; ghazals by Prakash Singh Rajput, 7 p.m.; dance drama by K. Ramamurthy Rao and party, 8 p.m.

Ganabaharati: Folk dance and performances, 5 p.m.; flute concert by Krithika Jaginmath and party, 6 p.m.; devotional songs by Harshith N. Raju, 7 p.m.; vacahana recital by Shankar Haagur, 8 p.m.

Small Clock Tower: Veeragase, 5.30 p.m.; Mathuri dance, 6 p.m.; Kamsaale, 7 p.m.

Town Hall: Puppet show, 10 a.m.; play, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Women’s Dasara: Ideal couple programme, J.G. Grounds, 11 a.m.; cultural programme by Kaladhaare Trust, 3 p.m. onwards.

Ahaara Mela: Scouts and Guide grounds, 10 a.m.

Heritage Cycling: Town Hall, 6.30 a.m.

Yoga Dasara: State-level seminar on yoga, ayurveda and related topics, Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Avadhoota Datta Peetha: Navaratri programmes, special rituals, 9 a.m. onwards; hindustani concert by Vidushi Manjula Patil, ashram premises, Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, 9.30 a.m.