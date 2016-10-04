Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple : Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Navarathri Brahmhothsava, second Thirunal at 7 a.m. and devotional songs by Dr. Vidyabhushan, temple premises, Vijayanagar I Stage, 6 p.m.

Ramsons Kala Pratishtana: Bombe Mane, an exhibition of dolls as part of Dasara, Pratima Gallery, Nazarbad Main Road, 10 a.m.

Ahaara Mela: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Scouts and Guides Ground (behind DC’s office)

Town Hall: Staging of plays at 10 a.m; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kalamandira: Jogati nritya, 5.30 p.m; Bharatnatyam by Padmashri and party, 6 p.m; Harikathe by Gangadhar Achar, 7 p.m; concert by Sujata Gaurav and party, 8 p.m.

Jaganmohan Palace: Mahila Vadyaghoshti, 5.30 p.m; carnatic music by Tara Rajagopalan, 6 p.m; group dance by Ramya Anand and party from Tumakuru, 8 p.m.

Mysuru Palace: Ranga geethe by B. Jayashri and party, 6 p.m; Mohiniattam, 7.15 p.m; Hindustani and Carnatic jugalbandhi featuring Vinayak Torvi and S.Shankar, 7.45 p.m.

