Mysuru
Mysore Dasara
Hritage walk: Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad inaugurates heritage walk, Rangacharlu Purabhavana, 7 a.m. Raitha procession: Minister H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurates raitha Dasara procession, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, 9 a.m.
Culutral programmes: Minister Tanvir Sait inaugurates cultural programmes by school children, Jaganmohan Palace, 10 a.m.
Farmers’ expo: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inaugurates farmers’ expo, J.K. Grounds, 10.30 a.m
Mysuru Palace: Ranga geethe by B. Jayashri and party, 6 p.m; Mohiniattam, 7.15 p.m; Hindustani and Carnatic jugalbandhi featuring Vinayak Torvi and S.Shankar, 7.45 p.m.
Yuva Dasara: Concerts and programmes featuring local artistes and winners of Yuva Sambrahma, main concert featuring Raghu Dixit, Maharaja’s College Grounds, 8 p.m.
Jaganmohan Palace: Mahila Vadyaghoshti, 5.30 p.m; carnatic music by Tara Rajagopalan, 6 p.m; group dance by Ramya Anand and party from Tumakuru, 8 p.m.
Kalamandira: Jogati nritya, 5.30 p.m; Bharatnatyam by Padmashri and party, 6 p.m; Harikathe by Gangadhar Achar, 7 p.m; concert by Sujata Gaurav and party, 8 p.m.
Ganabharathi: Goravara Kunitha, 5.30 p.m; Mathuri Nritya, 6 p.m; Sugama Sangeetha, 7 p.m onwards
Small Clock Tower: Kolata, 5.30 p.m, Puja Kunita, 6 p.m; bhajans, 7 p.m.
Town Hall: Staging of plays at 10 a.m; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Ahaara Mela: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Scouts and Guides Ground (behind DC’s office)
Children’s Dasara: Jaganmohan Palace featuring fancy dress contest etc, 9.30 a.m. onwards
General
Ministry of Textiles: Gandhi Shilpa Bazar, exhibition of handloom; JSS Urban Haat, Hebbal, 10 a.m.
Ramsons Kala Pratishtana: Bombe Mane, an exhibition of dolls as part of Dasara, Pratima Gallery, Nazarbad Main Road, 10 a.m.
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sanghrahalaya: Vaadhya, an exhibition of ethno musical instruments, Wellington Lodge, Irwin Road, 4 p.m.
Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple : Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Navarathri Brahmhothsava, second Thirunal at 7 a.m. and devotional songs by Dr. Vidyabhushan, temple premises, Vijayanagar I Stage, 6 p.m.
Sri Avadhoota Datta Peetha : Hindustani flute by Praveen Godkindi, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama, 9.30 a.m.