Mysuru Dasara

Yuva Dasara: Inauguration by Public Works Department Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Shivarajkumar, Kannada cine star, will be chief guest, Maharaja’s College Grounds, 5.30 p.m; cultural programmes by local artistes and winners of Yuva Sambrahma, 6 p.m; concert by Benny Dayal from 8 p.m.

Palace: Cultural programmes, Dasa Vaibhava by Mrythyunjaya Doddawad and party from Bengaluru, 6 p.m; Hindustani music concert by Muddu Mohan and party, 6.45 p.m; dance performance by Nandini Eshwar at 7.45 p.m.

Jaganmohan Palace: Shahanai recital, 5.30 p.m to 6 p.m; dance by artistes from Telengana, 6 p.m; Hindustani concert from 7 p.m; violin concert by H.K. Narasimhamurthy and party, 8 p.m.

Kalamandira: Dollu Kunite, 5.30 p.m; sitar recital, 6 p.m; talavadya by M.R. Manjunath and party, 7 p.m; dance feature Mahishasura Mardhini by artistes of Nirantara Trust, 8 p.m.

Ganabharathi: Cultural programmes from 5.30 p.m, Bharatnatyam, 6 p.m; Carnatic concert, 7 p.m; Rangageethe by Y.M. Puttannaiah and party, 8 p.m

Small Clock Tower: Nagari performance, 5.30 p.m; Lavani by artistes from Maharashtra, 6 p.m; folk songs by artistes from T. Narsipur, 7 p.m.

Town Hall: Staging of the play ‘Bedara Kannappa’, 10 a.m; cultural programmes at 3 p.m.; staging of ‘Sri Krishna Sandhana’, a mythological play, at 7 p.m.

Mahila Dasara: Jatha by various women;’ groups from Kote Anjaneyaswami Temple, 10 a.m.; cultural programmes from 3 p.m, at J.K. Grounds

Ahara Mela: Scouts and Guides Grounds, 10 a.m. onwards