Mysuru

Dasara events

Palace premises: Yoga Dasara and ‘Yogathon’, 7 a.m. cultural programmes featuring light music by Mahesh Lingu and party, 6 p.m.; dance by Badri Divya Bhushan and team, 6.30 p.m., concert by Hariharan and team from Mumbai 7.30 p.m.

Jaganmohan Palace: Sugama sangeeta, 5.30 p.m.; lavani by artistes from South Zone Cultural Centre, Maharashtra, 6 p.m.; Hindustani concert by Balachandra Nakod, 7 p.m. and dance by Yamuna Nityasiri, 8 p.m.

Kalamandira: Sugama sangeeta by Bhumika Madhusudhan and team, 5.30 p.m.; sitar by Anita Narayan Kulkarni, 6 p.m.; bharatnatyam, 7 p.m., group dance by artistes of Dhatri Foundation, Bengaluru, 8 p.m.

Ganabhrathi: Sugama sangeeta, 5.30 p.m.; dance, 6 p.m.; tabla by Bhima Shankar and party of Mysuru, 7 p.m.; group dance by Anjali Dance School of Bengaluru, 8 p.m.

Small Clock Tower: Veerabhadra Kunitha, 5.30 p.m.; dance by artistes from Telegana, 6 p.m.; Tatwapada by Koppal Parusharama K. Bannada and party, 7 p.m.

Town Hall: Play, 10 a.m.; 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Women’s Dasara: Chinnara Mela inauguration, J.K. Grounds, 11 a.m.; cultural programmes by children of anganwadi kendras, 11.30 a.m. onwards, sugama sangeeta by Swapna Sundari and party, 4 p.m.

Ahara Mela: 9 a.m. onwards, demonstration of cereals, cooking contests 11 a.m. onwards, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies M.C. Gangadhar, delivers special lecture on Anna Bhagya and hunger-free Karnataka, 4 p.m. Scouts and Guides Grounds, behind DC’s office.

Dasara Film Festival: At Rani Bahadur Auditorium, Senate Hall, 10.30 a.m. onwards, at Skyline, Olympia Theatre, Inox, Laxmi theatres, 10.30 a.m; DRC cinema, 9.45 a.m.

Dasara Sports: Half marathon, flagging off at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, 6.30 a.m.

Sri Avadhootha Datta Peetha: Navaratri programmes, special puja, 9 a.m. onwards, Hindustani concert by Mahalakshmi Shenoy, ashram premises, 9.30 a.m.

Yoga Narasimhaswamy Navaratri Brahmotsava: Cultural programmes and chanting of hymns by members of various bhajana mandalis, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. devotional songs by V. Maalini, 5 p.m. bharathnatyam, 6.15 p.m., devotional songs by A.D. Srinivasan, temple premises, Vijayanagar I stage, 7 p.m. onwards