Mysuru

Dasara events: Kannada litterateur Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi inaugurates the festivities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah takes part, Chamundi Hills, 11.40 a.m.; Siddaramaiah inaugurates cultural events and present Sangeetha Vidwan award, Mysore Palace premises, 6 p.m.; dance on Jeeva Jala by Roopa Rajesh and team at 6.30 p.m. and music by Chaithra at 7.45 p.m.; inauguration of women’s dasara and State-level world senior citizens’ day, J.K. grounds, 12.30 p.m.; inauguration of food festival, Scouts and Guides ground, 1.30 p.m.

Cultural programmes

Nadaswara by M.S.Anand Melkote at 5.30 p.m., Lavan programme by south zone cultural centre, Tanjore at 6 p.m., Light music by Kavitha Kamat at 7 p.m. and Bharatanatyam by Vijayakumar and team at 8 p.m. Kalamandira premises

Jaganmohan palace

Saxophone recital by V.S. Srinivas, 5.30 p.m., bharatanatyam by south division cultural centre, Thanjavur 6 p.m.; flute recital by C.A. Sridhar at 7 p.m.; hindustani music by Sampadabhat marabali at 8 a.m.

Chikka Gaidyara

Maragalu Kamsale by Narayana and team at 5.30 p.m., rangappa dance by south zone culture centre, Thanjavur, at 8 p.m., suggi dance by B.K. Chikkanna and troupe, 7 p.m.

Gnanabharathi

Violin recital by Badrinath at 5.30 p.m., badhukan dance by south zone cultural centre, Thanjavur at 6 p.m., group dance by Chigaru group at 7 p.m.

SMS foundation: release of book Call for Educational Rennaissance in India authored by G.N. Madhuranatha, Institution of engineers, JLB road, 5.45 p.m.