Mangaluru

Mangalore University: Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, inaugurates 37th foundation day of the university, Jairam Ramesh, MP, Rajya Sabha, delivers foundation day lecture, felicitation to Vinaya Prasad, Devdas Kapikad, Vandana Rao and Sahana Kumari, Mangala auditorium, 11 a.m.

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management: Inauguration of Sahyadri student council, Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, guest, Sahyadri open auditorium, Adyar, 4 p.m.

Bearys Institute of Technology: Inauguration of Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park, Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, Jairam Ramesh, MP, B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, U.T. Khader, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, guests, BIT campus, Boliyar,

1.30 p.m.