Mangaluru

People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment: World Alzheimer’s Day, Town Hall, 9 a.m.

St. Aloysius College: National Seminar on “Women in changing India”, talk by Editor-in-Chief, News Minute, Dhanya Rajendran, on “Women in Media - depiction and impact”, 9.30 a.m.; Valedictory, Eric Mathias Hall, 3.30 p.m.

St. Aloysius College DDU Kaushal Kendra: Seminar on “Nutraceuticals - its impact on today’s generation”, Fr. Robert Sequeria Hall, LCRI Block, 9.30 a.m.

Corporation Bank: Linguistic harmony day celebration, bank MD and CEO Jai Kumar Garg presides, head office, 3.30 p.m.

Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences, Mangaluru: Inauguration of herbal garden, seminar on “Bio diversity for better future”, institute premises, Paneer campus, 10 a.m.

Yenepoya Institute of Technology: Inauguration of VTU Mangaluru Zone badminton tournament, Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya University, Deralakatte, 9.30 a.m.

Kala Silk and Cotton Expo: Exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts, dress materials and saris, Hotel Woodlands, 10 a.m.

Udupi

Udupi City Municipal Council: General body meeting, Meenakshi Bannanje, CMC president, presides, CMC Office premises, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Religious discourse, Rajangana, 5.45 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Bhakti Sangeet, Rajangana, 7 p.m.