MANGALURU

District Administration: In-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai inaugurates Vishwakarma Jayanthi Celebrations, MLA J.R. Lobo presides, Town Hall, 10.30 a.m.

Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Mangaluru: Engineers’ Day Celebration, MRPL Managing Director H. Kumar inaugurates Techno Week, Ramco Cements Vice President (Marketing) Jayakumar attends, The Ocean Pearl, Navabharath Circle, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Geeta Jnana Yajna, discourse on Chapter 4 of Bhagawad Geeta, SDM College Auditorium, M.G. Road, 6.30 p.m.

Special Olympics Bharat-Karnataka: Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister Pramod Madhwaraj inaugurates 7th Global Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day and State-level Athletic Selection Championship 2016, Mayor Harinath attends, Mangala Stadium, 10 a.m.

UDUPI

Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports: Inauguration of Mangaluru University Inter-Collegiate Men and Women Badminton Championship by Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj, District Indoor Stadium, 9.30 a.m.

Government Composite High School: Inauguration of Karate training rooms by District Minister Pramod Madhawraj, school premises, Volakadu, 8.45 a.m.

District Administration: Inauguration of Vishwakarma Jayanti by Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, Town Hall, 11 a.m.

Department of Tourism: Inauguration of new beach cleaning machine by Udupi District Incharge Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Malpe beach, 6 p.m.

Adarsha Hospital: Inauguration of 16th annual conference of Cerebro-vasular Society of India ‘Neurovascon-2016’ by District Incharge Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Country Inn, Manipal, 6 p.m.

Karnataka Vidyarthi Parishath: Inauguration of Udupi zone and installation of office bearers, K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former MP, guest, Hotel Swadesh Heritage, 1 p.m.

Organizers: Inauguration of Leela Baikadi’s photography exhibition ‘Glimpses’ by senior journalist N. Gururaj, Gallery Aditi, B.Ed. College Road, 6 p.m.

MANIPAL

Manipal Centre for Philosophy and Humanities: Play ‘Akshayambara,’ Gangubai Hangal auditorium, planetarium complex, Manipal, 6 p.m.