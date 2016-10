MANGALURU

Chiranthana Charitable Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Mutt: Panchamada Inchara-Viveka Smrithi—Hindusthani music festival, vocal concert by Pt. Ganapathi Bhat Hasanagi, 6.35 a.m.; Sarangi recital by Guruprasad Hegde, Dharwad, 8.45 a.m.; vocal concert by Pt. Vinayak Torvi, 10 a.m.; Tabla solo by Pt. Yogesh Samsi, 11.45 a.m.; Bansuri recital by Sameer Rao, 2 p.m.; vocal concert by Pt. Shubhada Paradkar, 3.45 p.m.; Sangeeth Samman to senior artist Pt. narayan Pandit, 5.15 p.m.; Sarod recital by Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Sri Vivekananda Auditorium, Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, near Mangaladevi, 5.30 p.m.

NSS Unit, St. Raymond’s Pre University College: Valedictory of NSS special camp, former Zilla Panchayat President Satish Kumpala, Minister Ramanath Rai, Rev. Fr. Denis Suvaris, priest of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Paneer, Rev. Sr. Sadhana, Principal of the College and others attend, St. Joseph’s Aided Pre University School, Paneer, Deralakatte, 3.30 p.m.

Shree Durga Makkala Mela, Kateel: Annual cultural programmes, felicitation programme, 5.30 p.m.; staging of Shree Rama Darshana by Shree Durga Makkala Mela, Saraswati Sadana, Kateel, 7.40 p.m.

Co-optex: Deepavali Special Expo of handwoven products, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, near A.B. Shetty Circle, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dakshina Kannada District Volleyball Association: Mayor Harinath inaugurates Mayor Cup 2016, volleyball competition for high school and PU college students of Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo presides, Mangala Stadium, 10 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Sangeeta Parishat: Musical concert competition, vocal recital by Athreyeekrishna, D. Dwitika, Mayoori and Sahana Udupa, 10 a.m.; vocal recital by students of Shree Hayavadana Sangeeta Kala Kendra, Hosabettu, 3.45 p.m.; vocal recital by Vishnudev Namboodiri Chennai, Dhyana Mandira, Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, 5 p.m.

The organiser: Bharatanatya Rangapravesha of N. Praseeda and N. Prateeksha, disciples of Vidushi Kamala Bhat, Natyalaya, Urva, Town Hall, 5 p.m.