MANGALURU

Nitte University: Forensicon-2016, 13th annual conference of South India Medico Legal Association, Minister U.T. Khader, Western Range Inspector General of Police Arun Chakravarthy, City Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar, Nitte University Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde and others attend, auditorium, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Drealakatte, 9 a.m.

Karavali Lekhakiyara Sangha: Rev. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Ballari, releases “Joligeyinda Holige,” collection of essays by Roopakala Alva, art critique A. Eshwaraiah, Puttur MLA Shakunthala Shetty and others attend, Siri Chavadi, Tulu Bhavana, Urbastore, 3 p.m.

Navarathri

Mahatobhara Sri Mangaladevi Temple: Bhajans by Sridevi Bhajana Mandali, Bejai, 4 p.m.; magic show by Mayaloka and Shyam Jadugar Kalladka, 5.30 p.m.; Bharatanatya recital by K. Uma, temple premises, 7 p.m.

Sri Gokarnatha Kshetra, Kudroli: Bharatanatya recital by Sadhika Suvarna and troupe, 5 p.m.; Ghazals and devotional songs by Jitesh Sundaram Mumbai, temple premises, Kudroli, 7 p.m.

Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Mulky: Musical ensemble by Sheela Divakar and troupe, 5.30 p.m.; Bharatanatya by Mamatha Karanth Bengaluru, temple premises, Bappanadu, 8 p.m.

Nammavaru: Dasara dolls exhibition, Bhakti Sudhe by Shruthi Das Bengaluru, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kadali Kala Kendra: Kadali Dashah—Bharatanatya by Sushmitha Acharya, 4 p.m.; Sri Rama Darshanam Yakshagana by Sri Mahaganapathi Yaksha Kalakendra members, Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple Rajangana, 5 p.m.

Sri Bhramarambika Temple: Bhajans by members of Sri Maha Vishnu Sheshashayana Bhajana Mandira, Boloor, temple premises, Mathadakani, Boloor, 6.30 p.m.

Sarvajanika Navarathri Sri Sharada Utsava Samithi, Ullal: Silver Mace Wrestling Competition, 8.30 a.m.; cultural programmes by students of Mogaveera Higher Primary School, Ullal, Sri Sharada Niketana, Ullal Main Road, 8 p.m.

Balakara Sri Sharada Mahotsava Samithi: Bhajans by Art of Living Members, 9 a.m.; bhajans with dance by Sri Bhagavathi Mahila Vedike, Ashokanagara, 10 a.m.; bhajans by Spoorthi Mahila Mandali, Padavinangadi, 11 a.m.; bhajans by Odiyur Vikasavahini, Kodikal, 4 p.m.; cultural programmes by students of Sri Sharada Vidyaniketana Nursery school, 5.30 p.m.; Yakshagana Bayalata Sri Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme, Urva Chilimbi, 7 p.m.

Sarvajanika Sri Sharada Mahotsava Samithi: Installation of Sharada, 7.15 a.m.; inauguration of religious and cultural programmes, 11 a.m.; Bhajans by Sri Rama Bhajana Mandira, Kolya, Sri Sharada Sabhasadana, Kolya, Someshwara, 6 p.m.

PUTTUR

Mahatobhara Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple: Yoga Guru K. Vasudeva Rao speaks on “Geeteyalli Yogada Sandesha,” 6 p.m.; Bharatanatya recital by Vidushi Sneha Narayan Bengaluru, temple premises, 6.45 p.m.

UDUPI

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Discourse on Puranas, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Religious discourse, Rajangana, 5.45 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Literary lecture series, lectures by K.S. Nisar Ahmed and C.N. Ramachandran, Rajangana, 5 p.m.; Bharatnatyam, Madhwa Mantapa, 4 p.m.; Ballet, ‘Sri Rama Pattabhisheka,’ Rajangana, 7 p.m.

KARKALA

Department of Forests: 62nd Wildlife Week Celebrations, B. Ramanath Rai, Minister for Forests and Environment, inaugurates, Galaxy Multipurpose Hall, 10.30 a.m.