Mysuru

Mysore Karate Association: Karate competitions, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarabad, 10.30 a.m.

Mysuru Shopping Festival-2016: A dhol instruments programme, Ashoka Road and Sayyaji Rao Road, 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Sri Mahaganapathy Seva Trust: Discourse on Devi Mahatme by Smt. Malini, temple premises, 5th Main Road, Brindavan 1st Stage, 6 p.m.

Dasara celebrations

Mysuru palace: Janapada Jhenkara by Appagere Thimmaraju 6 p.m.; Kuchupudi dance by Southzone Cultural Centre, 7.15 p.m.; Swara Laya Vadya Sangama - flute recital by Shashank Subramanyam, Hindustani music by Jayatheertha Mevundi, sitar by Ravindrachar, 7.45 p.m.

Kalamandira: Pata Kunitha by Hanumaiah and troupe, 5.30 p.m.; Kavali by Zahid Ullah Khan 6 p.m., folk music by Sumangala Jangama Shetty, dance drama by Varija Nalige and troupe.

Jaganmohan Palace: Vachana recital by Basavaraj Bantnoor and troupe, Yadavagiri, 5.30 p.m.; light music by A.D. Srinivas and team at 6 p.m.; dance-drama (Bombe Vaibhav) by Sathish Babu, 7 p.m.; Dasavani by Vishwanath, 8 p.m.

Chikka Gadiyara: Kamsale by Mahadev, 5.30 p.m.; Puja Kunitha by Savitha Chirkuniya, 6 p.m.; folk music by Somashekar, 7 p.m.

Gnanabharathi: Puravanthike Mela by Basavanappa Atavalige, 5.30 p.m.; clarinet by Raghupathi Pujar, 6 p.m.; Hindustani music by Geetha Aluru, 7 p.m.

Town Hall: Staging of play ‘Tereyo Baagilanu’ by district working journalists, Chamarajanagar,10 a.m.; Doddata by Fakeerappa and troupe, 3 p.m.; staging of the play ‘Jokuaraswamy’ by Benaka team

Maharaja’s College grounds: Yuva Dasara - cultural programme by artiste of Mysuru University, 7 p.m.;contemporary dance by Natyaloka, Bengaluru, 7.30 p.m., Coke Studio-musical evening,8 p.m.

Humanities Department (Manasagangotri): Kavi Ghoshti - H.S. Venkateshmurthy, writer participates