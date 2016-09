Manipal Centre for Philosophy and Humanities: Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University, releases book ‘The Untitled’, authored by Gayathri Prabhu, Gangubai Hangal auditorium, 5.30 p.m.

School of Communication: Inauguration of ‘M.V.Kamath National British Parliamentary Debating Tournament’ by CEO of Zilla Panchyat, Priyanka Mary Francis, school premises, 9 a.m.

District administration: Inauguration of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanti programme by Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj, Narayaguru Sabhabhavan, Bannanje, 10.30 p.m.

Department of Kannada and Culture: B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada, inaugurates Narayana Guru Jayanthi programme, Gokarnanatheswara Kalyana Mantapa, Kudroli, 10.30 a.m.

