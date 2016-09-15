Mangaluru

National Institute of Technology: M.N. Rajeevan, secretary, Department of Earth Sciences. inaugurates symposium on lowland technology, Ocean Pearl hotel, 10 a.m.

Department of Public Instruction: District-level yoga competition for primary and high school students, J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, to inaugurate, Government Composite PU College, Bokkapatna, 10 a.m.

Association of Consulting Civil Engineers: Engineers’ Day, Mayor Harinath inaugurates, Mangala auditorium, Mangaluru City Corporation, Lalbagh, 3 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers: Engineers’ Day, G.K. Prabhu, director, Manipal Institute of Technology, to be chief guest, Bejai Church Hall, Bejai, 5.30 p.m.

Organisers: Felicitation of Devaraj Urs Award winner B.A. Mohideen, former Minister, felicitation address by K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mayor Harinath presides, Town Hall, 3.30 p.m.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Seminar on doing business in Japan, by Japan External Trade Organisation, Bunder, 3.30 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Bhagawad Geeta by Sujay Chaitanya, acharya, Chinmaya Mission, SDM College of Business Management, M.G. Road, 6.30 p.m.

Udupi

Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; discourse on puranas, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; religious discourse, Rajangana, 5.45 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15p.m.