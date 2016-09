Sanatana Natyalaya: Prize distribution to those who participated in Bhagawad Geeta rendition, Swami Jitakamananda, president, Ramakrishna Mutt, will be guest, Shree Devi College Road, 6 p.m.

Tulunada Rakshana Vedike: K.M. Shantaraju, DCP (Law and Order), launches ambulance service of the vedike, Deputy Commissioner’s office, 11 a.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Jnana Karma Sanyasa Yoga of Bhagawadgeetha by Sujay Chaitanya, acharya, Chinmaya Mission, SDM College of Business Management, M.G. Road, 6.30 p.m.

