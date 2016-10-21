In a bid to clear encroachments on pavements, the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) undertook a clearance drive on Thursday.

A team of HDMC officials and workers conducted the drive at Durgad Bail, Shah Bazar, Gouli Galli, Vithoba Galli, Belagaum Galli, Ullagaddi Oni Cross and adjoining localities in Hubblali, where the pavements were encroached by vendors. Assistant Commissioner S.N. Ganachari, D.H. Kiresur and other officials monitored the drive.

In Dharwad, a similar drive was carried out near the new bus stand and the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS).

In Hubballi, encroachments by 61 permanent structures and 35 petty shops were cleared, with 14 petty shops completely removed from the pavements. The authorities say the clearance drive will continue.