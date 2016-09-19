Food stalls and pushcarts of street vendors being removed by the police as part of a drive in Kalaburagi on Sunday.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

In a joint operation, staff of the Kalaburagi City Corporation and police personnel on Sunday cleared push-cart vendors and street-side vendors who have been blocking traffic movement in the super market area.

The operation was supervised by senior officials of the district administration and the corporation, including Deputy Commissioner Ujjwalkumar Ghosh, corporation commissioner P. Sunilkumar and Superintendent of Police N. Satishkumar.

Mr. Sunilkumar told The Hindu that the drive was part of Swachha Sugama Suraksha Apagatha Rahita Kalaburagi, an initiative taken up by the district administration. The staff also removed illegal encroachments and illegally constructed temporary structures, including parapet walls and extensions of commercial buildings.

They also removed the encroachments by street vendors on a prime government property in the super market area and this place would be fenced immediately and used as a paid parking lot for four-wheelers and two-wheelers by the Public Works Department. Mr. Sunilkumar said that the cleaning drive would continue.