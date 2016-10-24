The process of granting land for constructing an international-level cricket stadium in the city is under way, and the project, if implemented, could bring about a radical change not only in Vijayapura but also in the north Karnataka region.

The Raichur division of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which has sought the land, says the district administration is positive about granting 20 acres at Bhutanal tanda on the outskirts of the city for the stadium. “We have given our representation and have also received an encouraging response from the district administration and from the district in-charge Minister, M. B. Patil,” said Prashant Hajeri, general secretary of the division.

He told The Hindu that if the land is allotted, KSCA would start building the stadium at a cost of Rs. 40 crore. Saying that in Raichur division, Vijayapura is the only district which has produced at least 15 cricketers who have represented Karnataka in national and international-level matches, Mr. Hajeri said it would be a great boost for cricket in the division. “Raichur zone includes Raichur, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi and Koppal, but Vijayapura has produced the most number of top players, including former MLC Prakash Rathod, who played in the Ranji Trophy,” Mr. Hajeri said.

Sunil Gouda, president of the Raichur division, believes that visits by national and international players will encourage the local youth to take up cricket. Also, they will get the opportunity to practice on the actual turf, instead of mat pitches. “To get selected usually, one had to stay and train in Bengaluru, but it is not an economical option for aspirants from north Karnataka. If a stadium is built here, it would help local players a lot,” he said..