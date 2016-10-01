Dalit outfits staging a protest outside the Dalit Sahitya Sammelan venue in Kolar on Saturday. PHOTO: VISHWA KUNDAPURA.

Talent is not confined to any community, people belonging to all sections of society are abundant with talent, Kolar Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra has said.

Speaking as chief guest at the State-level Dalit Sahitya Sammelan at T. Chennaiah Rangamandira here on Saturday, he said it is the duty of society to recognise and give importance to such people. The Constitution has provided ample opportunity for Dalits and backward classes to achieve progress. He underlined the need for introspection to see whether the benefit of reservation reached the genuine beneficiaries.

Kannada and Culture Department, Kannada Book Authority, Dalit Sahitya Parishat and Belaku Samaj of Mandya jointly organised the conference.

Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leader Lakshminarayan Nagavara said that B.R. Ambedkar is being “imprisoned in caste shackles” by some Dalit leaders who failed to understand and implement his ideals.

He called upon office-bearers of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) to make it a truly secular and representative organisation of all Kannadigas by giving membership even to illiterate people.

DSS leader Mavalli Shankar, senior journalist C.M. Muniyappa, and Chalavadi Narayanswamy spoke. Veteran Dalit writer V. Venkatamuniyappa presided over the function.

Protest

Earlier, some Dalit organisations staged a protest outside the Rangamandira alleging discrimination in selecting writers and artists to the two-day meet. Veteran writers from the district were neglected by the organisers, they alleged.