Doctors, members of the Gandhi Bhavan and the Bharat Seva Dal paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 147th birth anniversary near VIMS in Ballari on Sunday.

Cleanliness drives, rendering of bhajans, among other things marked the 147th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi in Ballari and Koppal on Sunday. A group of doctors, members of Gandhi Bhavan, students and representatives of the Bharat Seva Dal among others offered tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science (VIMS).

Cleanliness drive was taken up at the railway station here after offering tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

P. Deena, acting Zilla Panchayat president, Mayor Jayalalitha, Allum Veerbhadrappa, MLC, along with Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar and other officials and members of the public participated.

Doddabasava and his troupe rendered bhajans on the occasion. Ms. Deena and Mayor Jayalalitha also flagged off a jatha titled “Swachh Ballari: Swashta Ballari.”

At Koppal, Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge , inaugurated the celebrations and offered rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and said that his principles and ideals – truth and ahimsa – were relevant the world over. He said that he would write to the Railway Minister to develop Bhanapur railway station in Koppal district and install a statue of Gandhi to commemorate the latter’s stay in the station. A short film on life and achievements of Gandhi was also screened. Raghavendra Hitnal, MLA, M. Kanagavalli, Deputy Commissioner, Tyagarajan, Superintedent of Police, were present.

A booklet on the life of Mahatma Gandhi was released in both the districts.