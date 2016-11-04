For the future:Lakes in Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area were studied by EMPRI to evolve sustainable conservation strategies.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), which functions under the Forest Department, successfully completed a study on waterbodies in Mysuru and Nanjangud.

Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Thursday released the report on the study — ‘Evolving sustainable conservation strategies for water bodies of Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area’ here. The study was conducted with financial assistance from the Centre for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning, IISc., Bengaluru.

Many lakes in Mysuru city and Nanjangud town had been encroached upon or used for development while the rest had become sources of contamination, a release said.

The study found that the drying up of the lakes had adversely affected the recharge of groundwater with reduction in the water table in the recent years. “It is unfortunate that these developments had come at the cost of degradation of waterbodies,” the release said.

EMPRI took up the study of waterbodies in a part of Mysuru-Nanjangud Planning Area (2031) covering 276 sq km. It covered the southern part of Mysuru city, corridor of Mysuru-Nanjangud and the entire Nanjangud town.

The study went through the current status of waterbodies besides preparing a database on waterbodies in the two areas. Using Geographical Information System application, EMPRI analysed land use and land cover changes over the time period.

In addition to giving a unique identification code to waterbodies, the study analysed hydrological and urban flood risk (in Mysuru city) and identified pollution sources and encroachments. Physio-chemical analysis and biodiversity documentation, SWOT/SLOT analysis for the five major waterbodies coming under the planning area were also studied besides preparing a Catchment Action Plan for two lakes.

The study was successful in preparing a lake health card and formulating conservation strategies for the waterbodies with the involvement of stakeholders, according to the department.